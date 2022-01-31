Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

