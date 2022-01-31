GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JOB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,355. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.10. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 2,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,042,018 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,210,664 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

