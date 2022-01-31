Gemini Dollar Price Down 0.1% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $185.61 million and $7.26 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00113454 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 185,890,776 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.