Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 3.1%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 2,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 553,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $658.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

