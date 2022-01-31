General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.