Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of GNFT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

