Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
About Genfit
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.