Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.14. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 22,634 shares trading hands.

GENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

