Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 6,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Genpact has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

