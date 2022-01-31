Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of 10x Genomics worth $164,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

