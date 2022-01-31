Geode Capital Management LLC Has $159.93 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Crocs worth $159,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 82.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

