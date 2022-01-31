Geode Capital Management LLC Has $176.16 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Assurant worth $176,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.