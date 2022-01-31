Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 172,628 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pinduoduo worth $171,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,155,000 after buying an additional 212,747 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

