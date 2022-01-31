Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

GEOS opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geospace Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Geospace Technologies worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

