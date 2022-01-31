GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,706 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

