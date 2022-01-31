GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $358.83 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

