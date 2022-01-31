GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

