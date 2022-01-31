GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

CDNS stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.