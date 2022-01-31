Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 37,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,358. The company has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

