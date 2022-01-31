Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $194.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.88. 107,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,168. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

