Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 39.5% in January

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Glory Star New Media Group
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
