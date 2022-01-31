Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 39.5% in January

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSMG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,774. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.