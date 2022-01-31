GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

