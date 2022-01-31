Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 2.7%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 12,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 634,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gogo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gogo by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

