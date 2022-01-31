Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,009,412 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $40,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $34.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

