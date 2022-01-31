Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $39.48 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Nutanix worth $39,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

