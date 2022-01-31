Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166,609 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CRH worth $39,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $54.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

