Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 409.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Eastern Bankshares worth $38,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

