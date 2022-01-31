Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $43,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

