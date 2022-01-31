Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Short Interest Update

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV stock remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

