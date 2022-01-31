Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $186.09 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

