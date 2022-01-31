Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.