Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 361.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.30 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

