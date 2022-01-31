Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

