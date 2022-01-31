Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.