Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 107.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLAC stock opened at $366.65 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

