Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $144.29 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

