Greenleaf Trust Sells 741 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SKM opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.3867 dividend. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

