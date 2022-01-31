Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 8,800 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $12.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $770.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($999.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

