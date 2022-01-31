GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GYEN has a market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $191,906.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

