H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

