Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

