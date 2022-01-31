Hamster Reaches Market Cap of $21.41 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Hamster has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $21.41 million and $1.52 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06879398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,137.34 or 0.99690562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052688 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

