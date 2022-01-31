Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625.71 ($21.93).

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.96) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.94) to GBX 1,381 ($18.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.26) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,322.50 ($17.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,378.07. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.23). The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

