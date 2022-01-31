HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Cowen

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Cowen from $302.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.