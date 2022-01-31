Head to Head Analysis: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autoliv and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 2 7 6 0 2.27 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $108.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 210.97%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Autoliv.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 5.91% 20.46% 6.58% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.14 $186.90 million $5.81 16.66 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

