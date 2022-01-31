Head-To-Head Contrast: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Autohome alerts:

54.2% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Autohome and Sterling Check’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.33 billion 2.85 $521.87 million $3.81 7.80 Sterling Check $454.05 million 4.00 -$52.29 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68% Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autohome and Sterling Check, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78 Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $58.36, indicating a potential upside of 96.42%. Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.03%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Autohome beats Sterling Check on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.