Head-To-Head Review: TuanChe (TC) & Its Peers

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TuanChe to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.11 TuanChe Competitors $2.96 billion $333.57 million 4.93

TuanChe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.63% -52.85% 2.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuanChe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1227 6136 11407 329 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.84%. Given TuanChe’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TuanChe rivals beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

