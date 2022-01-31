Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00178456 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00028478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00075803 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00368944 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

