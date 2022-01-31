Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

HLF opened at $43.66 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

