Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,052 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 3.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Herc worth $365,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.